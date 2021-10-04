Yogi Adityanath: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath News: Yogi raises contract workers’ honorarium, wages to increase from this month
Other rural development works will be added to the job charts of MGNREGA workers. The consent of the Deputy Commissioner MGNREGA will be required before the end of the service of the Employment Officer. No one will be able to remove it by force.
