Yogi Adityanath deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was trolled badly when he was seen conducting an aerial survey in Prayagraj People

The problems of the people of Prayagraj are increasing due to the rise in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna. In some areas, the water has flooded in such a way that people are living in the upper part, leaving the lower floor of their house. The difficulties for the people living in the areas adjacent to the rivers are much more. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had reached Prayagraj on Thursday to review the floods.

He inspected the flood affected areas by helicopter. Giving this information from his official Twitter handle, he wrote that today an aerial survey of the flood affected areas was done in the air route from Lucknow to Prayagraj district. He has also shared some pictures with his tweet. People are trolling him on his tweet.

Some people are trolling her with stool matters. For information, let us tell you that once in a program, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma had reached together. After which a photo became very viral on social media. In fact, CM Yogi and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma were sitting on the chair while Keshav Prasad Maurya was seen sitting on a plastic stool in between them. People still enjoy Keshav Prasad Maurya with this picture.

On the other hand, people are also trolling about his marksheet. Let us inform that at the time of contesting elections, Prayagraj Magistrate has ordered an inquiry regarding fake marksheets and documents. Commenting from the @Ajaynswami Twitter account, it was written that by the way, I have heard some, hearing is to be held in the court. Regarding fake mark sheet. Let’s leave this, you got the facility to do helicopter, meeting etc. As soon as the elections came, many congratulations and best wishes for this. You will no longer have to sit on the stool till March.

Today, aerial survey of flood affected areas was done in the air route from Lucknow to Prayagraj district.#FloodReliefInSangam pic.twitter.com/xgEn2qvPYg — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) August 12, 2021

Hands on media, photo op for social media too,#saheb He is the Public Works Minister of UP and never walked on the road for 5 years among poor, helpless people….. https://t.co/1CEMgKf4qC — IP Singh (@IPSinghSp) August 12, 2021

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also did not lag behind in targeting Keshav Prasad Maurya. He wrote while tweeting that it is only having fun. Lage hands media, photo op for social media too, Saheb is the Public Works Minister of UP and for 5 years never walked among poor, helpless people on the road. Taking fun from the @iRavi_Yadav Twitter account, it was written that the helicopter was found straight from the stool, now it seems that the assembly elections have come in UP. Then stick to the stool by deceiving the backwards. A Twitter user wrote that Sir ji, the helicopter given to you by Yogi ji has a stool or a chair?





