Yogi Adityanath had told about his Gorakhpur in an interview with Rajat Sharma in the India TV show Aap Ki Adalat

Yogi Adityanath is known for his aggressive style. His statements are often discussed. Yogi Adityanath was a five-time MP from Gorakhpur before being the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He contested from Gorakhpur parliamentary seat for the first time in 1998, only after that he continued to dominate the seat.

His guru Avaidyanath was the one who brought CM Yogi into politics. Along with being the Chief Minister of the country’s largest state, Yogi Adityanath is also the Mahant of the famous Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. Due to being the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple, opposition parties often make all kinds of allegations against him. Once during an interview with Yogi Adityanath, the question was asked that you are the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple. By using the power you get from there, do you win elections in the Lok Sabha? Responding to this, Yogi Adityanath had said, ‘There will be many such sannyasis in this country who must have come into politics and would have gone back after some time. We are also making our presence felt in politics by staying in the midst of the public and establishing dialogue with them.

On his answer, the anchor asked another question that you are the only saint who has won the election five times in a row. No other monk could win so many elections? Responding to this, the then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath had said that my guru has also been the MP of Gorakhpur for four times. Apart from this, a sannyasi does not mean just sitting in a cave and chanting mantras. During this interview, he had said that I feel that if I am in Uttar Pradesh, the party here does not follow the path of Samajwadi Party Dr. Lohia. Had he done the right thing, there would not have been so much chaos in UP. Referring to Ram Manohar Lohia, he said, ‘Lohia has said that politics is a short-term religion and religion is a long-term politics.’

Let us tell you that this interview was happening in India TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. In which anchor Rajat Sharma asked him the question that you are going to make the Mian market in Gorakhpur a Maya market. Laughing at this, Yogi Adityanath said that his name is Maya Bazaar. Mian Bazar has happened later, it was Maya Bazar earlier.

Let us tell you that after becoming the Chief Minister of UP in 2017, Yogi Adityanath first changed the name of Mughalsarai station. After getting approval from the central government, Mughalsarai station was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay station. Since then the practice of changing the names of cities started. In this sequence, the name of Allahabad was changed to Prayagraj. At the same time, before the Supreme Court order on Ram temple, the Yogi government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya.





