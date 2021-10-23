Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt

The UP government has already changed the names of many places. Mughalsarai railway station in Chandauli district was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The name of Faizabad railway station in UP has been changed. Now its name has been changed to Ayodhya Cantt. The Chief Minister’s Office gave this information on Saturday. The office said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided that the name of Faizabad Junction will now be Ayodhya Cantt.

Let us inform that earlier the name of Faizabad district was changed. Faizabad district was renamed as Ayodhya. Now the name of Faizabad railway station has also been changed. The UP government has already changed the names of many places. Mughalsarai railway station in Chandauli district was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Apart from this, Manduwadih station in Varanasi was renamed as Banaras station, Allahabad Junction was renamed as Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City station as Prayagraj Rambagh, Allahabad Chheoki as Prayagraj Chhioki and Prayagraj Ghat as Prayagraj Sangam.

This is being considered a big decision of the Yogi government in the coming elections. The statement of Lallu Singh, MP from Ayodhya, has also come to the fore in this regard. He said that we had spoken to the Railway Minister and demanded that Faizabad station be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt.

It is being said that after the name change, the beautification of Ayodhya Cantt station will be done fast and there will be a demand to run new trains. Due to this, devotees will be able to reach Ayodhya easily and they will be able to have darshan of Lord Rama comfortably.

Let us inform that recently, CM Yogi Adityanath, while raining on the previous governments of Congress and SP, had said that the one who is anti-Ram can never be your well-wisher. Such people need to be recognized. There is a need to remember our ancestors, adorable gods. Earlier, the types of governments in India from 2004 to 2014 had only one purpose. In any case, attack the faith of India. hindering the development of India. Their rank went on increasing.

Addressing the participants of Vishwakarma Samaj in a series of ‘Social Representative Conference’ organized by the BJP Backward Classes Front on Saturday, Yogi said that the entire society should be made aware. Tell them who is the benefactor? The one who is beneficent of the country will be the beneficiary of the state. Yogi said that the achievements of the government should be taken to the people. We are moving ahead with a plan to secure the present as well as the future.