Yogi Adityanath In Aaj Tak news channel program Panchayat Aaj Tak with ,Anjana Om Kashyap, asked to question CM of Uttar Pradesh regarding the UP election Answer given like this

In view of the assembly elections to be held next year in UP, all the political parties have started giving edge to their issue. While the opposition party is trying to conduct elections through OBC politics, inflation and chaos during Kovid, the Yogi Adityanath government, sitting in power, is busy talking about the work done. During an interview on Uttar Pradesh elections, Yogi Adityanath, while answering the question of the anchor, said that you have also accepted that BJP government will come in UP.

Yogi Adityanath, who reached Aaj Tak news channel’s program ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’, answered many questions on Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Along with this, he also attacked his opposition parties fiercely. Initiating this interview taken recently, Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap said that in earlier times, Yogi Ji used to bless the sage saint Yogi Raja to sit on the throne of power, but you changed this practice? Are you a Yogi or a Raj Yogi? Responding to this, Yogi Adityanath said that I am also a Yogi and I am also a Karma Yogi.

On this, anchor Anjana Om Kashyap said that the biggest test of Karmayogi is about to begin. And that test how are you sure that you will be among the very few leaders who have been Chief Minister for 5 years and come back to power? CM Yogi answered this question with a smile. He said, ‘I will thank you that you have accepted that the BJP is coming to the government again. On the answer of CM Yogi, all the people sitting in the program started laughing and laughing.

On this Anjana Om Kashyap gave his response and said that I asked? On this Yogi Adityanath said that and your words will be true. On this, Anjana Om Kashyap clarified that I have asked this sir? Don’t give spin Yogi ji. On this he said that if these words have come out of your mouth, then I think it will be true.

Let us inform that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who reached the same program, had also targeted the BJP government fiercely. He claimed that the BJP government has turned UP behind. He said that what did the central and state government finally give to Uttar Pradesh? They don’t make Manifesto, they make Manifesto.





