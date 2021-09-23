Yogi Adityanath in West Up: Chief Yogi Adityanath Mega Scheme for West Yogi 71 Assembly Seats CM Yogi Mega Scheme for West May, will win in 2022, lose in 2017?

Highlights In the 2017 elections, the BJP lost 17 seats in Western UP.

Won 54 seats out of 71, instant visit to CM

Launched several schemes and laid the foundation somewhere

Meerut

The trumpet has been blown for next year’s elections in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has started vigorous preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has visited seven districts of western UP in two days and opened the coffers. He assured the general public that if the BJP wins from here too, the doors of development will open. In fact, CM Yogi’s plan is to turn the defeat in 2017 into a victory in 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 325 seats across the state. The BJP had won 54 out of 71 seats in 14 districts of western UP. BJP lost in Meerut city, Dhaulana, Saharanpur Dehat, Behat, Kairana, Moradabad Dehat, Thakurdwar, Kundarki, Bilari, Rampur, Chamarwa, Swar, Amroha, Najibabad, Nagina, Chhaprauli seats. After this, BJP lost in Bijnor’s Nurpur by-election. However, after the defeat at Chhaprauli in Baghpat, the MLA was later included in the BJP. The BJP won the Mirapur seat in Muzaffarnagar, but the by-election could not take place due to confusion over whether its MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana resigned. Now Yogi Adityanath is focusing on these places. This is the reason why they are making fast tours in the districts before the elections.

He held a public meeting and interacted with the people

The BJP has set a target of winning 350 seats this time. The slogan of 2017 has been changed from ‘Abki Bar 300 Par’ to ‘Abki Bar 350 Par’ in 2022. Chief Minister Yogi visited seven districts of Western UP on September 21-22. Inaugurated and laid the foundation of schemes worth crores of rupees. By distributing certificates of beneficiary schemes to the people. He promised to hold a public meeting. However, if we win the lost seats for the BJP, there will be record growth.

The Chief Minister stayed in these districts and started development schemes

The Chief Minister reached Moradabad on September 21, then went to Bijnor. Then knocked in Sambhal. Went to Ghaziabad at night and decided the maths of victory. Reached Greater Noida on 22nd September. Held public meetings at Hapud and Amroha. In all these districts, under the policies of ‘One District-One Product Scheme’ and ‘One District, One Medical College’, with the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’, crores of development schemes were either launched or laid.

The BJP is engaged in sidelining the winning formula

The party is busy sharpening the 2017 winning formula. The formula is ‘Sarvan + Gair Yadav OBC + Non Jatav Dalit’. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh of Aligarh laid the foundation stone of the state university and tried to reach out to the Jat community. A statue of Gujjar emperor Mihir Bhoj was unveiled at the Samrat Mihir Bhoj Post Graduate College in Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, which is now known as the capital of Gujjars. In fact, the BJP knows that Jats and Gujjars influence elections in western Uttar Pradesh. Western Uttar Pradesh has the second highest number of Jats, Gurjars and Thakurs after Muslims. Gurjars are believed to have influence in 60 assembly constituencies in 32 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha and 2017 Assembly elections, Gurjar was seen standing with the BJP.