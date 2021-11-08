Yogi Adityanath Kaithal Visit: Acharya Pramod Krishnam asked BJP Leader Sudhanshu Trivedi- Opposition leaders are hindu or not

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has targeted BJP on Yogi Adityanath’s Kaithal visit. He said that why BJP becomes contractor of Hindu religion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Kairana and Shamli on Monday. During his visit, the Chief Minister met the families who have returned after fleeing the violence. In the debate show of Aaj Tak regarding this meeting, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam targeted BJP. He said that why BJP becomes contractor of Hindu religion.

In ‘Halla Bol’, Acharya Pramod said, ‘In the name of religion, in the name of language, in the name of caste, in the name of colour, any kind of bigotry cannot be supported. I do not think any Congress leader has stood up for any bigotry in India till date. But Sudhanshu ji, I want to ask, he is a very learned spokesperson of BJP, I want to ask him whether the Muslims of this country do not have the right to live in this country?

He further asked, ‘First thing, when did the Muslim of this country oppose this country? If you feel so bad about the Muslims of this country, their organizations look bad, then what are the schemes which were benefiting the Muslims for 60 years and you stopped in 7 years. Secondly, why do you become the contractor of Hindu religion alone? Aren’t the leaders of the opposition Hindu?’

‘If we stand with the victims it is communalism’: Sudhanshu Trivedi@SudhanshuTrived), BJP ‘Why do you alone become the contractor of Hindu religion? Aren’t the leaders of the opposition Hindu?’ : Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Congress see #attack | @gauravcsawant#Kairana pic.twitter.com/0DDYdVMpO3 — AajTak (@aajtak) November 8, 2021

On this, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, ‘No, when are we talking about Hindus. But tell me, the party whose people use the word Hindu terrorism, they say, we are Hindus. Those who give an affidavit in the Supreme Court and say that Lord Ram was not there, they say that we are Hindus. Those who used to say that the Vedas are nonsense and meaningless, they say that we are Hindus.’

He further said, ‘You will remember, Arjun Singh as HRD Minister inaugurated an exhibition in which Lord Ram and Sita were shown brother and sister and say that there is freedom of expression. Those who support those who opened fire on kar sevaks say that we are Hindus. Are the Hindus who opened fire on Gau Rakshak saints in 1966?’