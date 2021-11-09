Yogi Adityanath Kaithal Visit: Navika Kumar asked Congress leader- Priyanka Gandhi is seen in temples during elections, Got this answer

Yogi Adityanath raised the issue of migration in Kairana and also announced compensation to those families who were allegedly pressured to migrate.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the state’s town Kairana on Monday. In view of the upcoming assembly elections, this visit of the Chief Minister is considered very important. Yogi Adityanath raised the issue of migration in Kairana and also announced compensation to those families who were allegedly pressured to migrate before 2016. There was a lot of debate in the TV debate on this visit of the Chief Minister.

In a debate show of Times Now Navbharat, anchor Navika Kumar questioned Congress leader Gajendra Singh Sankhla during a debate on the same issue, ‘Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji goes to temple a lot these days. Have visited many temples in Uttar Pradesh. Now tell me, Hindus were expelled from Kairana or not? Because then you were with the boys of UP. Now with the boy of UP, he is fighting the elections separately. Do you understand the pain and sorrow of Hindus? What was then and what has changed now?’

To this question Gajendra Singh Sankhla replied, ‘I want to know from you that in the Uttar Pradesh elections will only Hindus vote or will all religions vote? I do not understand this. Whether Hindu-Muslim or India-Pakistan, apart from this, does the Bharatiya Janata Party have time to discuss the problems of the country or not? And when the Home Minister of the country lies in the Parliament that when there was exodus of Hindus from Kashmir, then there was a Congress government in the country. While the Bharatiya Janata Party was a part of that government, kept watching the spectacle and continued to support.

Interrupting them, Navika Kumar asked again, ‘But why is it that during the election period, the Congress party sees a lot of temples, vaccines get bigger, sometimes some Shiva devotee, sometimes some Janeudhari.’

On these things of Navika Kumar, Sankhla got furious and said, ‘I do not understand this, has anyone patented the temple? Modi ji was sitting in caves going there and cameras were showing in such a way that the problem inside the country has remained only with temples and mosques.