Yogi Adityanath Latest News: UP: Chief Minister Yogi Kadak on growing cases of corona, instructions to close all shops during night curfew – Chief Minister Yogi instructed to close all shops during night curfew

In many states in the country, the number of corona-infected patients has been increasing in the past. The government has started taking a tough stance in view of the fluctuations in Corona statistics in Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting held on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to be more vigilant.The Chief Minister held a meeting with Team 9. In the meantime, special instructions have been issued to higher authorities. He said cases of corona are once again on the rise in various states of the country. In such a situation you have to be more careful and cautious. He said strict adherence to the corona protocol in the state is essential to fight the upcoming third wave of corona infections, which requires authorities to be more stringent.

All shops in the market should close after 10 pm: Yogi

Instructing the officials, the Chief Minister said that the night corona curfew imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am should be made more effective. All types of markets and shops in the state should be closed between 10 pm and 6 am. During the night corona curfew, instructions have been issued to take strict action against those who roam the streets unnecessarily.

