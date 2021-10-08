Yogi Adityanath on Lakhimpur Kheri: Yogi Adityanath says we will not make any arrest in Lakhimpur Kheri case under any pressure ‘

Highlights Yogi Adityanath said in the Lakhimpur Kheri case – no one will be arrested under pressure

The yogi said – No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, whoever is guilty will not be released

The yogi targeted Priyanka for cleansing – the masses want to make her worthy

On the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the culprits would not be released but no action would be taken under any pressure. Yogi Adityanath targeted opposition leaders including Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, saying they were not goodwill ambassadors but their job to spread negativity. During a discussion on a TV news channel, Yogi attacked the protesters and said where these people were at the time of Corona.

On the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Yogi said, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is sad and unfortunate. Violence has no place in democracy. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. The law is the same for everyone but yes there are established rules of the Supreme Court that you must also have sufficient evidence before making an arrest. We will not arrest anyone for no reason under any pressure. But if he is guilty, he will not let anyone go, no matter who he is.

‘Soon there will be milk of milk, water of water’

Yogi further said, ‘We have issued the number so that anyone who has evidence related to the incident will upload it. Milk will be milk, water will be water. No one will be wronged, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Yogi further said, “Police have set up a SIT and a judicial commission in this case.”

‘Those who have strong evidence against them will be arrested’

Regarding the investigation into the Kheri incident, Yogi said, “If the Judicial Commission investigates the cause of the incident, the SIT of DIG level and additional SP level officials will go to the bottom of the whole matter.” The arrests of all those who wanted to, whose names have been given, whose videos are coming in which have confirmed their involvement in the violence, have begun. Those against whom strong evidence is found will be arrested and severely punished.

‘Where there was opposition in Corona’s time’

Yogis targeted the opposition over the politics taking place in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Yogi said, ‘When every person in the country was struggling for life and livelihood, only the Central and State Governments stood behind them. Then there was no presence of these opposition parties or their leaders. Between March 2020 and October 2021 the situation remained almost the same but suddenly he woke up.

Priyanka’s broom struck a chord

CM Yogi further said, ‘They thought Lakhimpur Kheri was an excuse but creating peace and harmony is the priority of the government, we did that. They were not messengers of goodwill, they wanted to create an atmosphere of hateful mutual animosity and conflict there which we would not allow to happen. On the viral video of Priyanka sweeping the guest house, Yogi said, ‘People want to make her worthy and people have made her worthy. They have nothing to do but create nuisance and spread negativity.