Yogi Adityanath on Ramvilas Vedanti: UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath again targeted Ramvilas Vedanti during a program in Maharajganj

Earlier, while unveiling a statue of Mahant Avidyanath in Maharajganj, CM Yogi Adityanath once again targeted former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti. The yogis taunted Vedanti, who was present on the stage, talking about the growing popularity of Tulsi in America. Yogi had said that America is also acknowledging the importance of Tulsi but there is no Tulsi plant in the house of Vedanti. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taunted Ram Vilas Vedanti on a public platform several times. Both of them are considered the face of Hindutva in BJP, so let’s find out the reason behind the bitterness with each other.

What did the Yogi say while taunting Vedanti?

On the occasion of the unveiling of the statue of Mahant Avidyanath at Maharajganj on September 24, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the growing trend of Tulsi in America. Yogi said that the popularity of Tulsi has increased in America after Kovid. Yogi said that people in America drink water with drops of basil. There it is believed that basil enhances immunity.

Meanwhile, the yogi taunted Ramvilas Vedanti who was present on the stage. Yogi Adityanath said, ‘The importance of Tulsi has been considered in our country for thousands of years. Vedanti who disagrees is a different matter. I went to them but I did not see Tulsi there. ‘

When the yogi said – Vedanti keeps donkeys

This is not the first time Yogi Adityanath has slammed Ram Vilas, a senior member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, two years ago. After inaugurating the cowshed in the sad ashram of Ayodhya at the Sant Sammelan, the Yogi asked the saints of Ayodhya to build a cowshed in his ashram and take a vow to serve at least five cows.

Chief Yogi had said, ‘I am telling this to everyone except Vedanti. Can’t serve the cow because he keeps the donkey. The Chief Minister again took the name of Vedanti at the end of his address and said that Vedanti had asked him to walk to his temple, but I will not go there until he opens a cowshed for cow service in his ashram and that is what will happen. Don’t. ‘

Vedanti’s answer to the yogi’s sarcasm

What is special is that on both occasions, the yogis took up Vedanti for things that are important in Hinduism. Whether it is Tulsi or cow, both are considered symbols of Hindutva. Ram Vilas Vedanti also responded to the Yogi’s sarcasm. Vedanti had said, ‘Cows are seen in Ayodhya, donkeys are nowhere to be seen. There are no donkeys in Hindu Dham, some donkeys of course walk with Yogi Adityanath.

Ram Vilas Vedanti had also said, ‘Yogi Adityanath’s sadhu was born in 1994. I contested in ’96 and he contested in ’98. Yogi had visited Hindu Dham many times even when he was an MP. The milk of this cow’s mother has also been drunk by his Guru Avidyanathji and Yogi Adityanath has also drank the milk of this cow many times. Similarly, Vedanti blamed the yogis for the BJP’s defeat in the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan elections. Vedanti has upset Yogi and BJP on several occasions with his statements, though he later appeared with them.

Vedanti sided with the BJP

Ramvilas Vedanti, an active participant in the Ram Mandir movement, has been an MP from Machilishahar in 1996 and Pratapgarh in 1998. BJP members as well as Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Ramvilas Vedanti were gradually sidelined by both the party and the VHP for their own unbridled statements.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there was talk of giving Vedanti a ticket from Faizabad or Lucknow, but if that did not happen, he accused the BJP’s top leadership of ignoring the saints. After this, even in the 2019 elections, when he did not get a ticket, Vedanti stated that the BJP has put an ax to his feet. He had said that BJP would never return to UP.

No responsibility was found in the Ram Mandir Trust either

Ram Vilas Vedanti was once called the firebrand leader of the BJP but his statements were a headache for his party. Ramvilas Vedanti was also not given any responsibility in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust set up for the Ram temple. Sources close to the trust said that Ram Vilas Vedanti has repeatedly condemned his statements, which has undermined his credibility.

Ram Vilas Vedanti was the face of the Ram temple movement

Ram Vilas Vedanti was one of the main faces in the Ram temple movement. Ram Vilas Vedanti was among the 32 accused in the case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti. During the hearing of the case, Vedanti had said, “I have demolished the remains of the temple, not the mosque.” There was only one temple, which was built by King Vikramaditya on 84 test pillars. Ramallah was sitting on that temple. It was in ruins, so we decided to tear down the remains and build a new temple. The CBI’s special court had acquitted all the 32 accused in its judgment.

NBT representative V.N. With information from Das

