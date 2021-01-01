Yogi Adityanath on Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill: UP Law Commission submits draft of Population Control Bill to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Highlights The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission handed over the final draft of the Population Control Bill to Chief Minister Yogi

Chief Minister Adityanath may introduce the bill in the Assembly session starting August 17

In the draft bill, green cards are recommended for those with two children and gold cards for those with one child.

Lucknow

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission handed over a draft bill related to the Population Control Act to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The commission also submitted a report on the law to the government. It is being said that Chief Minister Adityanath may introduce the bill in the Assembly session starting August 17. The final draft was prepared by amending the draft based on the suggestions received from the people.

UP’s population grew by 20.23 per cent

The State Law Commission, in support of the enactment of the law, said that the population of UP increased by about 20.23 per cent between 2001 and 2011. The population of Ghaziabad alone has increased by 42.26 per cent. In Lucknow, Sitapur, Bareilly and Moradabad, the growth was 23 to 25.82 per cent. If the population continues to grow at this rate, the next generation will have to face many problems in getting health, education, clean drinking water, employment.

People informed the commission

In suggestions sent to the commission, many have spoken of making the law for a maximum of three children instead of two. People who stand for population control have recommended not giving rations to law breakers.

Green card for two children and Gold card for one child

The State Law Commission said in the draft bill that those who have two children should be given a green card and a gold card so that they do not have to show the relevant documents again and again to avail the benefits of the scheme. . In addition, a transgender child should be considered disabled. If one of the two children is transgender, the family will be exempt from the third child.

At the same time, the child in the custody of the spouse after divorce will be added to them. If the Asha worker voluntarily persuades someone to undergo sterilization, she will receive additional remuneration. In addition, all women with only one child up to the age of 45 will be given a special incentive of Rs one lakh.

Less than two children, more facilities

According to the bill, parents who are in government service and perform voluntary sterilization, which limits the family to only two children, will be given two additional increments, promotions, discounts in government housing schemes, increase in employer contribution to PF.

At the same time, parents who have voluntarily sterilized a child will be given priority in 20 years of free treatment, education, insurance, educational institutions and government jobs.

Violation will get the job done

If the law is implemented, within a year, all government officials-employees, elected representatives of local self-governing bodies will have to swear that they will not violate it. They have only two children at the time the law came into existence and it is proposed to cancel the election of a representative and not contest the election if they give birth to a third child after giving an affidavit. It is recommended that government employees be stopped from promotion and even promotion.

However, if you are pregnant at the time of law enforcement or have twins at the time of the second pregnancy, such cases will not fall under the purview of the law. If one’s first, second or both children are disabled, he or she will not be denied third child facilities.

Special provisions on polygamy

The commission has made special provision in the draft for couples who have more than one marriage under religious or personal law. If a person marries more than once and all the wives have more than two children, he will also be deprived of facilities.

However, every wife will be able to take advantage of the facilities. On the other hand, if a woman marries more than one and has more than two children from different husbands, she will not even get the facility.

