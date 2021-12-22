Yogi Adityanath tweeted about independence people started trolling film actress Kangana Ranaut on social media

During an interview, Kangana Ranaut had said such a thing about freedom, on which she was trolled a lot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a tweet about independence. After which social media users are calling film actress Kangana Ranaut.

started trolling. Social media users started advising CM Yogi that you should have told this to Kangana. They probably didn’t know about this.

In fact, CM Yogi had reached a program organized in the capital under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Where he honored many people who participated in the freedom struggle. While sharing the picture there, he wrote – India’s independence was not achieved by asking for it, for this there was a long struggle. On this tweet, people started giving their reaction by taking the name of Kangana.

Avinash Das wrote – Don’t say that. Kangana Ranaut will not be able to bear this shock. Ashish Mishra writes that tell Kangana Ranaut as well. A user named Shekhar writes that Kangana ji just listen carefully to Yogi ji. A user named Nazia Khan writes that update the syllabus after 2014, because former Twitter revolutionary and history expert Kangana Didi has told something else.

A comment came from the Twitter handle named Sujit Kanojia that but one of your supporters had said that after 2014 he has become independent, that freedom was sought in begging. A user named Sanket Pathak writes that but Kangana Ranaut was saying something else. It was written from the Twitter handle named Vijay Kumar Sharma that Maharajji, you and Kangana should decide among themselves whether we got freedom in begging or by struggle.

India’s independence was not achieved by asking for it, for this there was a long struggle. pic.twitter.com/NN1y9OOAmF — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 22, 2021

A Twitter user named Tahir Khan commented that then why didn’t you get an FIR done on Kangana Ranaut? It is worth noting that during an interview given to the news channel, Kangana had said that the freedom we got was begging. The real freedom came in the year 2014. After this statement of Kangana, there was an uproar and people started criticizing it strongly.