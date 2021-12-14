Yogi Adityanath vs Akhilesh Yadav. ABP News anchor Rubika Liaquat asked the SP chief regarding the UP assembly elections 2022, what do you think about the UP CM? Akhilesh Yadav said on this question

The SP chief claimed that people can defeat BJP in 400 seats in this election because the people of UP do not want a government with name but with work.

They are seen attacking each other regarding the UP assembly elections. On one hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to the public for his four-and-a-half years of work to return to power, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is telling the BJP government a failure during his public meetings. During the interview of ABP News channel, Akhilesh Yadav was asked that how do you see Yogi Adityanath as your rival.

On this question, Akhilesh said, “Chief Minister is the complete opposite of his name. The definition that I have given to be a yogi is that one who understands the sorrows and pleasures of others…. Those who consider someone’s misery as their own sorrow, but under their rule, a lot of rule is going on. Referring to several incidents that happened recently, he said that the businessman was murdered in his area Gorakhpur itself. Women are not safe under their rule and these are being inaugurated only on the foundation stone.

The SP chief extended his point and said that how can we believe that Yogi is the head of this state. How many numbers would you give to Yogi Sarkar? On this question, Akhilesh Yadav said that I will not give them numbers, but this time the people of UP will wipe them out. Along with this, he said that the people here do not want Yogi government but a qualified government.

The SP chief said that the people of UP do not want a government with name but with work. On BJP’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, he said that it is not appeasement but politics of wickedness. They can defame anyone by imposing false cases. Now his party should show any dream but the public has stood against them.

The SP chief claimed that in this election, the people can defeat the BJP on 400 seats. The people whom they had imposed on the medicine shops during the corona epidemic, that public is standing to answer them. For information, let us tell you that about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashi, Akhilesh Yadav said that people go there at the last moment.