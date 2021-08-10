Yogi Adityanath vs Rakesh Tikait told to Ajit Anjum that he would give gold medal to UP CM

Farmers have been sitting on dharna for almost 9 months in protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the central government. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is leading the protest. Recently, he has openly warned the Uttar Pradesh government that he will surround Lucknow like Delhi. He is repeatedly questioning the intention of the government, saying that till the government does not pass the Kisan Bill in his favor, all the farmers will continue to protest like this.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government through an advertisement printed on farmers in the newspaper, he said that we will give a gold medal to Yogi Adityanath. During an interview, the journalist, showing the advertisement printed on the front page by the Uttar Pradesh government, asked the question that, ‘This is an advertisement of Yogi ji in which it is written that a bumper crop, a happy farmer. Don’t you read all this?’

Responding to this question, Rakesh Tikait said that this government will win the gold medal. Will be the first government in the world to be given a gold medal. We will give them a gold medal if they lie. The journalist asked him the question that Yogi ji is saying that the fate of the farmers has changed. On this question, Rakesh Tikait said that if any government is winning gold medal for lying, then it is BJP government.

Let us inform that in this advertisement it has been claimed that 1 lakh 40 crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers. People are also giving their feedback on this video. A Facebook user named Sameer Mishra wrote that Tikait sir, the medal is won by the one who enters the field. Now the government will get a medal or not, the public will decide in 2022, but it is certain that you will not even have the ground to play.

A Facebook user took pleasure in writing that give medicine to Baba, he has brain fever. It was written from a Facebook account named Deepchand Yadav that if anyone tells the most lies in the world then it is BJP. Even a lie will die of shame. A comment came from a Facebook account that the Modi government is also preparing to distribute gold medals.





