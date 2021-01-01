Yogi Adityanath: Why Chief Minister Yogi attacked SP: Chief Minister Yogi attacked SP

Highlights Rajnath Singh reached the parliamentary constituency on a one-day visit on Tuesday

The Defense Minister gave a total of Rs 1,710 crore to Lucknow

Said- There have been no riots in the last four and a half years in the career of Yogi

Ashish Sumit Mishra, Lucknow

Defense Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh reached the parliamentary constituency on a one-day visit on Tuesday. Rajnath Singh will attend the tribute meeting of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 180 development projects including Chowk flyover. The 2.2 km long square flyover will facilitate the movement of people in about 7 large areas. The Defense Minister has given a total of Rs 1,710 crore to Lucknow.

He launched a vicious attack on the SP. Rajnath Singh said that riots used to take place every third day during the SP regime. The law and order situation in the state was extremely bad, but there have been no riots in the last four and a half years under the rule of the Yogis. The people of the state are happy.

Uttar Pradesh is the second largest economy today: Yogi

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the foundation stone of the projects has been laid today. This is a picture of a changing state. Before the BJP government, the state was lagging behind in every field. When the investment prospects are considered, the per capita income in UP remained the same as in 1947. In Uttar Pradesh, riots used to take place in an average of 3 days. In which lives and property were damaged. In India, UP was previously ranked 14th, today it is ranked second. In today’s digital age, data has its own significance. Today many data centers are being built in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh’s economy has slipped to 6th position. In the near future, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as the No. 1 economy in the country.

Rajnath Singh praised Chief Minister Yogi

Praising Chief Minister Yogi, Rajnath Singh said, “If it were not for Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I might not have been able to do so much in Lucknow.” The credit for this whole development goes to everyone, not just me. Regarding the hoardings, he said, “This parliamentary constituency belongs to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, so I wish everyone that his photo should be at the top of the hoardings.”

UP Politics: In the presence of independent Dev Singh, these leaders joined the BJP along with BSP leader Ajit Balyan

There were about 1035 riots in five years

Muzaffarnagar comes first in the riots in Akhilesh Yadav’s government. 62 people died in Muzaffarnagar. A total of 227 riots were reported in Uttar Pradesh in 2012. There were 247 riots in 2013, 242 in 2014, 219 in 2015 and more than 100 in 2016. According to statistics from the SP regime, Uttar Pradesh was number one in the country in terms of riots. The riots were not just religious. On the ground, everyone is involved in the student riots about caste. When the name of riots comes to mind, Hindus and Muslims come to mind, but in UP, mass violence has taken place at every level.

