Yogi Adityanath: Yogi Adityanath News: Some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban …

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly targeted Taliban supporters in Afghanistan. Mocking the statement of Sambhal Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi said that such faces should be exposed before the society.

Targeting the opposition, Chief Minister Yogi said, “You are also supporting the Taliban. Speaker, some people here are supporting the Taliban. How much cruelty is being done to women. How much cruelty is being done to children. But some people are unabashedly supporting the Taliban. Talibanization.

CM Yogi said that these faces should be exposed before the society. They talk about the welfare of women. It is pertinent to note that there was an uproar over the statement of Sambhal Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke, in which he compared the Taliban to Indian freedom fighters.

In fact, Burke had said that the Taliban was a force and would not allow the United States to settle in Afghanistan. The Taliban now want to run their own country. He said, ‘When our country was under British rule, all Indians fought together for independence. The US had occupied Afghanistan. Prior to that, the country was under Russian occupation. But Afghans want to be independent. He wants to liberate his country.

Burke was seen reversing his statement after the lawsuit was filed in Sambhal. He said, ‘I didn’t say anything like that, it’s a false accusation against me. When I was asked, I said what is my connection with the Taliban? I can’t say anything about it, but whatever my country’s policies are, I will abide by them, I have nothing to do with the Taliban. If I am not a resident there, who am I to vote for the Taliban? Why should I vote? This statement of mine has been distorted.