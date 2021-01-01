Yogi Adityanath: Yogi Sarkar Ki Sarhani Pahal: Yogi Sarkar’s Commendable Initiative

Highlights 1 lakh one thousand rupees will be given for marriage of girls under child service scheme.

Earlier, it was announced that the cost of education of orphans would be borne.

The age of the bride should not be less than 21 and the age of the bride should not be less than 18 to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Virat Sharma, Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath has become a parent of orphans in Corona. A few days ago, a commendable initiative was taken to educate orphans and pay Rs. 4000 per month. Now, once again, the UP chief has announced the marriage of orphans and destitute girls during the Corona era.

One lakh and one thousand rupees will be given through district examination for marriage of girls under Yogi Sarkar Bal Seva Yojana. For this, data of girls is being collected from all the districts of the state.

Yogi had met the children a few days ago.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited the children who lost their parents due to Corona. The CM visited 5 of the 6 children who lost their parents.

