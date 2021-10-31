Yogi again lashed out at SP over Ayodhya, said, will Ram apologize for firing on devotees?

Referring to the bullets fired on kar sevaks on October 30, 1990, Yogi said that 31 years ago, on this day, there was a gunfight during the Shri Ram temple movement. This incident was condemned by every citizen but those who did politics in the name of secularism were silent.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath while attacking SP asked whether he will apologize for firing on Ram Bhakts.

In a representative conference, Yogi said that on November 9, 2019, when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the construction of the temple, on October 30, 1990, the criminal act of those who opened fire on Ram devotees and kar sevaks also came to light. He said that the incident of Ayodhya will continue to inspire that if our intention is clear, then the controller of our policy also makes it successful. He said that we are warning that those who opened fire on Ram devotees will come again.

Yogi said that if SP, BSP or Congress were in power, they would never have allowed Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. Those who earlier denied the existence of Rama, today they are claiming Lord Rama as their own. Terming terrorism as a gift of Congress, Yogi said that by abolishing Article 370, which gave special status to Kashmir, the government has shown its promise and the government is working with a collective effort.

Yogi asked the BJP workers to go door-to-door to make people aware of the plans and policies of the government. Please tell that the BJP government develops the downtrodden and downtrodden without any discrimination. Dalits can no longer be oppressed. He said that BJP has become the world’s largest political party today only by respecting its ideals and values.

He said that it was because of PM Modi that the dream of 3 crore people to get a house could come true. The Congress was accused of black marketing of LPG, he said that only the Modi government could have provided free gas connections. The development that has taken place in UP today has been possible only because of the double engine government. The world is speaking about the result of UP today. Before 17 people were afraid of the name of UP but today they respect it. BJP has given the identity of UP.