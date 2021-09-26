Yogi Cabinet Expansion: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Chief Minister Yogi leaves other parties behind on Brahmin-Dalit equation

Highlights Yogi’s master stroke, simple caste math in cabinet expansion

Cabinet expansion in view of UP elections 2022

Among the new ministers are one Brahmin, three OBCs, three SC-STs

The cabinet of the Yogi government was expanded on Sunday, a few months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The new ministers were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan. Seven ministers, including Jitin Prasad, were sworn in. Looking at this expansion of the cabinet, it is clear that every effort has been made to reach out to the regions, including the castes. With this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has presented the election roadmap. Governor Anandiben Patel swore in the new ministers.

The new ministers represent the upper castes, OBCs and AC-STs. What is special about this is that even in the selection of ministers, the areas have been carefully selected. Attempts have been made to cover every corner of the state. No wonder the new faces included in Yogi’s cabinet. All those who took the oath on Sunday were already discussed.

Faces involved in UP cabinet expansion

Name Campus Being Jitin Prasad Shahjahanpur Brahmin – Savarna Sangeeta Balwant Dam Ghazipur Sailor – OBC Dharmaveer Prajapati Agra Potter – OBC Palturam Balrampur SC-killer Chhatrapal Gangwar Bareilly Kurmi – OBC Dinesh Khatik Meerut Dalit – Killer Sanjay Gond Sonbhadra ST – ST

Before the expansion of the cabinet, there were 53 ministers in the Yogi cabinet. 23 of them were cabinet ministers. 9 had separate charges. There were 21 ministers of state. Now seven more ministers have joined it. The cabinet expansion suggests that the BJP does not want to give up any lead before the elections. CM Yogi has included everyone in his election strategy. Brahmins, Dalits and OBCs are all well educated.

Three of the seven new ministers are from the SC / ST community. That means they have about 50 per cent representation in the new ministers. Only three belong to other backward classes. Includes a Brahmin face in the form of Jitin Prasada. Thus, no class was left out. This is a big blow to the BJP’s political rivals. This cabinet expansion has been done keeping in mind the election arithmetic. It also seeks to convey the message that the BJP will not politicize the appeasement of any one or two classes or communities. Her vision is broad and she will enter the election arena with it.

The inclusion of Jitin Prasad in the cabinet expansion was almost certain. Through this, BJP will try to attract Brahmin voters. Jitin had recently severed ties with the Congress and joined the BJP. He was the Minister of State for Steel in the UPA government. He has inherited politics. He first won the election from Shahjahanpur.

Here, in addition to castes, the other thing to note is the area of ​​ministers. With great skill, it has covered almost every corner of the state. Every morcha in the state from Meerut to Ghazipur and from Agra to Balrampur has been closed. In this way, Yogi has also revealed his roadmap for the next elections. This indicates that no area of ​​the state will remain untouched. BJP is going to the polls with full enthusiasm.

This expansion of the cabinet will definitely create unrest among the opposition. The reason is that most of the focus right now is on one or two classes or communities. She wants to spoil the BJP’s election calculations because of them. The BJP has played a game that the opposition will have to reconsider its strategy.