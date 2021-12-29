Yogi government has now changed the name of Jhansi railway station, now it will be called Veerangana Laxmibai station

The name of Jhansi railway station in UP has been changed to ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station’. Notification in this regard has also been issued.

Before the UP assembly elections, the work of changing the name of the Yogi government is going on. The UP government has now changed the name of Jhansi railway station. From now on this station will be known as Veerangana Laxmibai Station.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification saying that the name of Jhansi railway station in UP has been changed to ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station’. A notification in this regard has been issued on Wednesday.

A railway official said that as soon as the official order is received from the Ministry of Railways, the Divisional Railway Administration will start the departmental process of changing the name. For now, the name Jhansi will remain the same for the next few days. Under this, the station code will also be changed. The proposal to change the name of Jhansi railway station was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs three months ago.

Several local public representatives, including BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha, had demanded to name Jhansi after Rani Laxmibai in a railway meeting held in Jhansi a few years ago. At the same time, after getting the green signal on this proposal, Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Bundelkhand. This will also give economic benefits to Bundelkhand. The possibilities of tourism will increase in the state.

After the acceptance of this proposal by the Central Government, Jhansi Railway Station has become the newest in the name change list. Jhansi railway station will turn 133 in 2022. This station was established in 1889.

Earlier, in a similar move, the Yogi Adityanath government has changed the name of Faizabad to Ayodhya. The BJP government has earlier changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Apart from UP, the name change game is going on in the whole country. Recently, the name of Habibganj railway station located in MP has also been changed to Rani Kamalapati.