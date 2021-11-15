Yogi government is going to take a big initiative for cows in UP, ambulance service will start for cows

Yogi Adityanath’s government in UP is now going to start an ambulance service for cows. This decision of the Yogi government is also being seen by linking it to the UP assembly elections.

Before the elections in UP, the Yogi government is going to start an ambulance service for cows. The state government has also made all the preparations for this. An ambulance service, with a vet and two assistants, will arrive within 15 to 20 minutes of making the call.

Uttar Pradesh State Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Laxmi Narayan Choudhary on Sunday said that the Yogi government is all set to start an ambulance service for cows suffering from serious ailments. He said that this is the first such scheme in the country. Under this scheme 515 ambulances are ready for service. It will work 24 hours.

Chowdhary told reporters in Mathura- “The new service will pave the way for the treatment of seriously ill cows. Under the scheme, starting from December, a call center will be set up in Lucknow to receive complaints, where the staff present will take further action as soon as the information is received and the ambulance will reach within 15-20 minutes. A doctor and two assistants will also be present in the ambulance. Due to which the sick cows will get immediate treatment.

He said that this scheme would be started first in eight districts of the state including Mathura as a pilot project. After which it will be started in other districts. The objective of this scheme is that sick cows get treatment at the earliest and there is no problem in transporting them to the hospital when needed. The minister said that for the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government has given funds to gaushalas to keep stray animals. No previous government in the state had taken such a step.

The Animal Husbandry Minister further said that free high quality semen and embryo transplantation techniques would give a boost to the breed improvement program of the state. This will also solve the problem of stray animals, as the cowherds will refrain from releasing at least 20 liters of milk per day.