Yogi government on target due to unemployment before UP elections, Center took many important steps to improve image

Meanwhile, last week Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a campaign to distribute free tablets and smart phones to one crore undergraduate and postgraduate students to connect the youth with the government’s flagship Digital India campaign.

The BJP is gearing up for its preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. However, in the meantime, the Yogi government is being criticized for the rising youth unemployment rate in the state. The opposition is attacking the claims of the Yogi government regarding this. In such a situation, in order to improve the image of the Yogi government before the elections in UP, the central government has taken several important steps in a digital manner by including many centers of excellence, technology parks and entrepreneurship centers.

Explain that according to the data of CMIE, the unemployment rate has increased to 7.84 percent in the year 2021 December. Which was 6.86 in the month of September. This figure is the unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh at 4.9 percent. In such a situation, the opposition is attacking the Yogi government. At the same time, many important steps have been taken by the Central Government. In December last year, the Ministry of Electronics and IT launched seven Internet Exchanges across UP, a Center for Entrepreneurship in Lucknow and a Center of Excellence in Meerut.

It is believed that this step has been taken to improve the image of the UP government before the elections regarding unemployment. Units registered with the UP-based Software Technology Park of India (STPI) contributed Rs 22,671 crore to IT exports during the last financial year. At the same time, promoting digitization and start-ups has become the main attraction of the election campaign and political discussion ahead of the elections to be held in the coming three months.

In December, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, inaugurated internet exchanges in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut, Kanpur and Agra, as well as UIDAI-Aadhaar service centers in Gonda, Varanasi, Moradabad and Saharanpur.

Apart from these projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also emphasizing on the BharatNet project. This includes a Rs 29,500 crore project to connect every village with broadband in 16 states. It is expected to be completed in the coming months. Sources said Uttar Pradesh will be a big beneficiary of the project.