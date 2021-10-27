Yogi government will be strict on those celebrating Pakistan’s victory, sedition case will be identified

The UP government is going to take strict action against those who celebrate the victory of Pakistan. UP Police has registered a case of sedition against these people.

After Pakistan’s victory over India in T20 World Cup, Yogi government is going to take strict action against those celebrating in UP. The state government has ordered to identify such people and run a case of sedition.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against seven people for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and celebrating victory during the T20 World Cup match on October 24. The police have registered these cases in five districts. Also, four people have been detained on these charges. This information was given by the Chief Minister’s Office in the state on Wednesday.

According to the state government, charges have been framed against them under several sections including 504/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 (f) of the Information Technology Act. Police have registered a case against three persons in Agra, three in Bareilly, and one in Lucknow regarding this. The Yogi Adityanath government has taken this action at a time when action has been taken against similar celebrations in other parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

UP Police have booked 7 people in 5 districts and taken 4 people in custody for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on Oct 24: CMO pic.twitter.com/o1ceq5L7ED — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two FIRs against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar for allegedly celebrating the victory of the Pakistan team under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). At the same time, a school teacher in Rajasthan has been expelled in this case.

This female teacher Nafisa Attari runs a private school in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He had put up a picture of Pakistani cricketers in his state with the title “Jeet Gayi… Hum Jeet Gaye”, after which he was suspended by the school management. After which the female teacher released a video and apologized. A case under section 153 of the IPC has also been registered against the teacher alleging intention to incite riots.

Let us tell you that on Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in this match. After which news of allegedly celebrating and raising objectionable slogans came to the fore at many places. Now the police is taking strict action regarding these matters.