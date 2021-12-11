yogi government will distribute smartphone and tablet before assembly elections

In view of the UP elections, the Yogi government has played a new bet. Yogi government will distribute tablets and smartphones to 68 lakh youth of the state after December 20. For this, the process of placing orders for companies making tablets and smartphones has also been completed.

The Yogi government has decided the complete schedule of distribution of tablets, smartphones. It is being said that this program will be launched in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi. After this, distribution programs will continue across the state. About Rs 4700 crore will be spent on this distribution.

Yogi government will give tablets to students pursuing vocational, technical and medical education. Tablets will also be given to students taking training in ITI and Nursing. Smartphones will be given to undergraduate, postgraduate students. Students registered in the self-employment and training scheme run by the state government will also get a smartphone. So far, about 40 lakh youth have also registered themselves for this on the portal of the UP government. The aim of the government is that 68 lakh youth studying in different colleges and universities of the state should get its benefit.

According to the information received, companies like Samsung, Acer and Lava will supply tablets and smartphones. The three companies will supply a tablet at Rs 12,700, while Lava and Samsung will supply a smartphone at Rs 10,700. The necessary process for its purchase has been completed by the nodal agency UPDESCO.

A portal named DG Shakti has been created for tablet and smartphone distribution. Tablets and smartphones will be distributed through the portal itself. In the first phase, 2.5 lakh tablets and 10.5 lakh smartphones will be distributed. The state government is expected to get smartphones and tablets by December 20. Let us tell you that elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year. In which only a few months are left. In such a situation, all the political parties have become active and are making promises to make people in their favor.