Yogi government’s action on Dr. Kafeel Khan, dismissed, Priyanka Gandhi told hate agenda

In the year 2017, many children died in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College due to lack of oxygen. After four years, Dr Kafeel Khan, the accused in this case, has been sacked. In this regard, UP Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Alok Kumar informed that Kafeel Khan has been found guilty in the investigation of this case.

Please tell that the suspended Dr. Kafeel was attached to the office of Director General Medical Education (DGME). Alok Kumar said that since the matter is pending in the High Court, information about the dismissal of Kafeel Khan will be given in the court. At the same time, Congress’s National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has criticized this dismissal.

Priyanka Gandhi said- Congress is with us in the fight for justice: Priyanka Gandhi wrote in her tweet, “The dismissal of Dr. Kafeel Khan by the Yogi government is motivated by ill-will. Government motivated by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution. The Congress party is with Dr Kafeel in his fight for justice and will always be.”

The dismissal of Dr. Kafeel Khan by the UP government is motivated by ill-will. Government motivated by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution. Congress party is with Dr. Kafeel in his fight for justice and will always be. pic.twitter.com/xidIyzv3sI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 11, 2021

Although Dr. Kafeel himself had challenged the suspension in the High Court. At the same time, 9 people including Kafeel Khan were accused in this case.

Court will go against the dismissal: The next hearing in Kafeel Khan’s suspension case is on December 7. In such a situation, Kafeel Khan said that till now no information has been received regarding his sacking. He said, I have faith in the court. Will also go to court against the dismissal from the government.