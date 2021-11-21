Yogi government’s action on Mukhtar Ansari, wife’s valuable property attached in Lucknow, Azamgarh police took action

This action was taken under the case registered against Mukhtar Ansari under the Gangster Act at Tarwan police station. In 2020, a case was registered against Ansari under the Gangster Act at the Tarwan police station.

Azamgarh police attached land worth crores purchased in Lucknow in the name of Afshan Ansari, wife of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari. According to the circle rate of this land, the price is about 1.5 crore rupees. Whereas the normal market price is being told around Rs.

Azamgarh police had reached Lucknow on Saturday itself for the attachment of Ansari’s land. According to the police, there is a land worth crores of rupees in the name of the wife of Bahubali MLA in Lucknow. This action was taken under the case registered against Mukhtar Ansari under the Gangster Act at Tarwan police station in Azamgarh. In 2020, a case was registered against Ansari under the Gangster Act at the Tarwan police station.

Police say that Ansari created a lot of wealth in the name of his wife and his children by doing wrongdoing. His 194 square meter land was found in Lucknow. Ansari’s land was attached under 14 (1) Gangster Act. The land of 194 square meters is situated next to a petrol pump on Vidhansabha Marg. The land was also earlier running at the petrol pump. The land belongs to Nazul, which was bought illegally.

Mafia Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda Jail. Mukhtar had purchased this land in the name of his wife Afshan Ansari from the property acquired through criminal and illegal means. Even before this, the Yogi government of UP has taken action against Ansari in Mau and Gizapur districts. The houses and complexes standing on the illegal properties of Mukhtar Ansari have been demolished.

Mukhtar Ansari is a four-time MLA from Mau. He has reached the assembly once on the ticket of Bahujan Samaj Party and twice as an independent and once from his own party Quami Ekta Dal. Another of his brother Sibagatullah Ansari is also an MLA from the same party. While another brother Afzal Ansari has been an MP. Mukhtar Ansari also started with student politics. For the first time in 1988, his name came up in a murder case, although the police could not gather any solid evidence against him in this case. After that he became a vicious criminal.