Yogi government’s supplementary budget amid uproar, 24 hours electricity, treasury opened for old age pension

For information, let us tell you that this is the second supplementary budget of this year of the Yogi government. The state government had earlier presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,300 crore in August itself.

The Yogi government of UP presented a supplementary budget of Rs 4879 crore on Thursday, 16 December, the second day of the winter session of the state assembly. In this budget, the Yogi government has promised to provide 24 hours electricity in the state. Apart from this, gifts have been given to farmers, old people, handicapped, blind.

Let us inform that in the Yogi government, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed that Rs 1000 crore will be given to Power Corporation for providing 24 hours electricity in the state. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said in his statement that in 2022-2023, there will be receipts of Rs 5,44,836.56 crore.

What is in Supplementary Budget?: In this budget, apart from 24-hour power supply, Rs 185 crore has been announced separately for every household electricity scheme. At the same time, the Sports Department has announced Rs 10 crore, Rs 10 crore for Kashi Vishwanath Darshan, Rs 670 crore for farmer and old age pension under this budget. The Yogi government will give 150 crores to the information department and 10 crores for the UP Gaurav Samman.

Supplementary budget needed?: Actually the government presents its budget every year keeping in view the expenses of many schemes. While completing this, if the government needs more funds in the middle, then the supplementary budget is brought by the state government. Like the general budget, the supplementary budget also has to be presented in the house.

Let us tell you that the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are to be held early next year. In such a situation, the government needs funds to implement the schemes which have already been announced and money does not hinder the work of the projects, in such a situation, the Yogi government has brought this budget.

Ruckus in the House: Let us inform that as soon as the proceedings of the second day of the house started, the Yogi government had to face opposition from the opposition parties. In the midst of this protest, the government presented its supplementary budget. On the issue of inflation and the demand for the dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, Congress leaders protested outside the assembly and took out a march. Apart from this, SP and SubhaSP held their protest inside the assembly.