Yogi Govt Cancels UPMSP Class XII Exams. Check Details





UP Board Class 12 Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the UP Class 12 board exams 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy CM Dinesh Sharma introduced as we speak. The choice to cancel UPMSP class 12 board examination was taken at a gathering chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wherein Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds cost of Secondary Training division, was additionally current. Additionally Learn – After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Seemingly To Take A Name Quickly

Extra Chief Secretary, Data, Navneet Sehgal informed PTI that “examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled.” Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Board Exams 2021: RBSE Cancels Class 10, class 12 Exams | Details Right here

Practically 26 lakh candidates are registered for the category 12 board exams within the state. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Govt To Take Resolution In A Day Or Two, Says Training Minister Gaikwad

The state had final month cancelled class 10 UP Board examination following which practically 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, have been promoted to class 11.

Final week, the Uttar Pradesh authorities stated the Class 12 board exams 2021 can be performed within the second week of July. Nevertheless, in view in view of CBSE, ICSE and a number of other different state board exams being cancelled, the UP authorities modified its choice.

A number of states akin to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have cancelled their class twelfth boards after the central authorities introduced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The choice to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level assembly chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. PM Modi asserted that the choice to cancel the exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars and the nervousness amongst college students, mother and father and academics have to be put to an finish.