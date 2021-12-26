Yogi was seen running a rifle with his mouth, said – Lucknow will now do the work of roaring, such comments came

The CM said, “The missiles manufactured here will not only supply the defense requirements but will also further strengthen India’s security line and become a great medium of employment.”

The country’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone of BrahMos Missile Unit and Lab of Defense Technology and Testing Center (DRDO) in Lucknow. At the same time, during this program, a picture of CM Yogi Adityanath is going viral, in which he is seen running with a rifle on his mouth. Various comments are coming on this picture shared by the official Twitter handle of CM Office UP.

Addressing during the foundation stone laying ceremony of BrahMos Missile Unit and Lab of Defense Technology and Testing Center (DRDO), CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Lucknow will now act as a roar against the enemy country with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava:’ ” With this statement, users gave different reactions to the picture of CM wielding a rifle.

One user (@Yadvendrakumar2) said, “Muh se kaun chalta hai.” Whereas, (@sehgal_anshuman) wrote, “Know if you drive the Chinese away.”

At the same time, reacting to the picture of CM Yogi Adityanath (@DeenDay80281957) said, “Today soldiers must be wondering which method has been invented to catch a gun.”

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath said that 'New India' does not tease, but if someone teases it, he does not even leave it. In this sequence, the operations carried out by the Central Government from time to time in the last 7 years are well known. The CM said, "The missiles manufactured here will not only supply the defense requirements but will also further strengthen India's security line and become a great medium of employment."

Rajnath Singh praised CM Yogi

At the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised CM Yogi fiercely. Rajnath Singh said, “When I go to another state, people say – ‘Yogi ki sarkar, very effective’, UP CM does not give concession to mafia, no matter how much pressure comes. There is no longer criminals in UP, but bulldozers have bats and bats.

Rajnath Singh said, “We are making BrahMos missiles, other defense equipment and weapons, so we are not making them to attack any country. We want to make BrahMos so that India should have at least such power that no country in the world dares to look at India with an evil eye.”