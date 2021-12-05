Yogi’s Deputy CM said – Now I call Akhilesh Yadav as Akhilesh Ali Jinnah, SP chief retaliated and said this

As the elections of Uttar Pradesh are approaching, the tension in the atmosphere is increasing continuously. In the latest case, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya made a scathing attack on SP President Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on Jinnah. The deputy CM said, ‘I don’t call him Akhilesh Yadav, but Akhilesh Ali Jinnah.’ On the other hand, the SP chief retaliated and said- “Maurya ji had not got the CM’s chair, so he must have spoken like this about Yogi ji”.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said in Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday, ‘I don’t call him Akhilesh Yadav, but ‘Akhilesh Ali Jinnah’. He is trying to do politics in the name of backwards. This is opportunism. He said that if Akhilesh had some respect for backwards, then by 2012-17 the SP had an absolute majority. He could have given them space.

Maurya said that the backward class people did not accompany him even after the year 2014. Even after 2022, he will not go with SP. Deputy CM appealed to the people that we have to repeat the record of 2017 in the 2022 assembly elections. Vote cutwa is to be avoided by the party. In the 2022 elections, the cycle will be punctured and the public will uproot the hand. Mayawati’s elephant will not be known. He claimed that in 2022, lotus will bloom on more than 300 seats and Yogi will become CM again.

SP is projecting Kalam as a role model

In the Uttar Pradesh elections, SP is now displaying former President APJ Abdul Kalam as its role model on political platforms. Kalam’s picture was put up along with photographs of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and socialist ideology leaders Acharya Narendra Dev and Ram Manohar Lohia during the ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ organized by the Samajwadi Party. There is also a picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on the vehicle. Samajwadi Party leaders argued that Kalam was very close to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, arguing that his portrait was used during the election campaign. In 2002, Yadav was the first to propose his name for the post of President.