Yogi’s minister demanded Akhilesh’s Narco test, said – glorifying Jinnah by taking money from ISI

Shukla said that Jinnah is a villain whom no Indian likes to see and hear. He said that those who praise Jinnah should go to Pakistan.

UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on Mohammad Ali Jinnah, saying he should get his narco test done. He says that Akhilesh’s statement about Jinnah is not an ordinary incident. He has been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Whereas Jinnah is guilty of partition of the country. According to Shukla Akhilesh is glorifying Jinnah by taking money from ISI.

Anand Swaroop Shukla said that Jinnah is such a villain, whom no Indian likes to see and hear. He said that those who praise Jinnah should go to Pakistan. There is no place in India for Jinnah Zindabad people, Jinnah’s thoughts and people who have feelings for Jinnah. He himself should go to Pakistan.

Yogi’s minister said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains a challenge to the Islamic world, while the SP president is getting full support from the Islamic world. He said that the SP chief is engaged in glorifying Jinnah only at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

It should be noted that the SP chief had said in Hardoi on Sunday that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah studied in the same institute. All became barristers and did not back down from any struggle for the independence of India. The former Chief Minister said that today those who are talking about uniting the country, they are dividing people on the basis of caste and religion.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party workers have demanded the dismissal of Shukla and registration of a case against him. SP workers demonstrated on the collectorate premises at the district headquarters on Friday. Raising slogans against the Minister of State, he submitted a memorandum to the district administration to register a case against him. The SP has warned that if the administration does not register a case against Shukla, the SP workers will strongly oppose the Minister of State. Will not allow them to come to Ballia.