Yogi’s Police: Big Crime Cases Can Be Made in Uttar Pradesh Top Issues Against Yogi in Assembly Elections

The police, who have been creating an environment of development for the UP government, have slammed the government on several important occasions. Especially in cases related to crimes against women, these actions of the police are putting a heavy burden on the government. With the Assembly elections approaching, the opposition is also getting a chance to surround the government.

In the latest case, Manish Gupta, a young man from Kanpur, has been linked to death in Gorakhpur due to police brutality. In this case too, the police and administration officials of Gorakhpur tried to save the guilty policemen instead of taking action against them. This is causing a lot of trouble to the government today.

The victim’s father died, then the government woke up

This was the first case of Unnao rape after the BJP government came to power. Under pressure from BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senghar, the police did not register an FIR against the rape victim. The father of the rape victim was tied up in the village and beaten. He was later implicated in a fake case and sent to jail. The victim’s family came to Lucknow to present their case to higher authorities. The victim’s uncle called every senior officer from the DGP for help but no hearing was held. Eventually, officials and the government woke up when the victim’s father died in prison from the beating, and action was taken against the MLA and his brother and other accused.

Similarly, the victim and her uncle, who was fighting against the MLA, were constantly pressuring the accused and threatening to withdraw the case. In this regard, he wrote more than 20 letters to other police officers and officials, including the DGP’s office, but they were not heard. Finally, on a date, the victim was seriously injured in a road accident and two of her close friends died. The CBI is also investigating the case.

Death case of a student of Navodaya Vidyalaya at Mainpuri

Due to the negligence of the Mainpuri police, DGP Mukul Goyal had to hear a speech in the Allahabad High Court. In this case too, from the Mainpuri police to the DGP headquarters, the complaint of the victim’s family was ignored. After the girl’s death under suspicious circumstances, her family continued to make serious allegations against the school management, but police officers continued to try to suppress the case. In the end, when the Opposition and especially Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to intervene in the matter, the government and the police department took action. The SP and DM were hurriedly removed.

sonbhadra umbha scandal

There was a lot of arbitrariness at the level of the local police station and the Sonbhadra police in the case of the slaughter of tribals in Sonbhadra’s Umbha over a land dispute. Under pressure from the oppressors, the police wrote fake cases against tribal leaders. Despite repeated complaints from tribals, the police did not take any action against the accused. The result was the firing on the Dabangg and the massacre of the tribals.

Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

In this case too, the negligence of the Lucknow police and high officials brought the government into disrepute. In fact, even before the assassination of Kamlesh Tiwari in March 2019, the intelligence department was alerted that Kamlesh Tiwari is a target of extremists, he could be killed. This information was shared with Lucknow Police and other officials. Five days before the murder, Kamlesh Tiwari had threatened his life by tweeting himself, but no efforts were made by the Lucknow police and DGP headquarters to save him and the killers succeeded in their plans.

Vivek Tiwari murder case

The murder case of Vivek Tiwari, Area Sales Manager, Apple Pal, Lucknow, was mishandled by Lucknow Police and senior officials stationed here. Attempts were made to suppress the first case. Various statements were made by police officers. A police officer gave the arrested constable and his wife a chance to speak to the media. The case led to a mutiny in the police department. Senior officers had to put in a lot of effort to control him and several policemen were also taken into custody.

Binding of lawsuits against the girl in the settlement

The actions of SI Deepak Singh in Pokharbhitwa of Basti tarnished the name of the police department and the government. After the girl’s refusal, the SI filed several fake charges against her and her family. When the matter came to the notice of the Chief Minister, the SI was arrested and sent to jail and later transferred to Bad. The SP and ASP in the district were removed and one CO was also suspended. An FIR was also registered against 14 persons, including 12 policemen.

Sales scam

Eight policemen, including a CO, were killed when police provided information during a raid on Mafia Vikas Dubey in Kanpur’s Bikru village. It also revealed the collusion of Vikas Dubey’s team with police and other departmental officials. However, in this case, the police had killed Vikas Dubey and other members of his gang in an encounter. But the scandal cost the government a lot.