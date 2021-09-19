Yolanda Lopez, artist who celebrated working class women, 78. died on

Yolanda López, an artist and activist who created one of the most famous artifacts in Chicano history by boldly reinstating the Virgin of Guadalupe in her image – in the form of a young, strong, brown woman with running shoes and a wide grin. As – died on Sept. 3 At his home in San Francisco. She was 78 years old.

The reason for this was complications from liver cancer, his son, Rio Yanez, who is also an artist, said.

Ms. López created a variety of other works, including conceptual art installations and political posters, but her 1978 painting “Portrait of the Artist as the Virgin of Guadalupe” is by far her most acclaimed and widely reproduced. It has appeared over the years in art books, feminist histories, and Chicano anthologies. It has appeared on T-shirts and tattoos. And along with similar work by Patsy Valdez and Ester Hernandez, it inspired younger generations of Latina artists to rethink the Roman Catholic icon, the vision of the Virgin Mary popular with Mexicans and Mexican Americans.

In short, Ms. Lopez took Guadalupe, the epitome of impure femininity, and set her free. Virgin’s heavy, spacious robe is relaxed as a short, sporty dress. Her star-studded blue mantle becomes like a superhero cape. She is running instead of stuck in place, and she looks joyful.

Jill Dawsey, who curated an exhibition of Ms. Lopez’s work scheduled to open at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in October – her first museum survey – described it as “a striking revision of Guadalupe, separated from its colonialist and patriarchal origins and was changed. An image of radical feminist optimism.” (It was radical enough that Ms. Lopez received death threats from time to time.)