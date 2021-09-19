Yolanda Lopez, artist who celebrated working class women, 78. died on
Yolanda López, an artist and activist who created one of the most famous artifacts in Chicano history by boldly reinstating the Virgin of Guadalupe in her image – in the form of a young, strong, brown woman with running shoes and a wide grin. As – died on Sept. 3 At his home in San Francisco. She was 78 years old.
The reason for this was complications from liver cancer, his son, Rio Yanez, who is also an artist, said.
Ms. López created a variety of other works, including conceptual art installations and political posters, but her 1978 painting “Portrait of the Artist as the Virgin of Guadalupe” is by far her most acclaimed and widely reproduced. It has appeared over the years in art books, feminist histories, and Chicano anthologies. It has appeared on T-shirts and tattoos. And along with similar work by Patsy Valdez and Ester Hernandez, it inspired younger generations of Latina artists to rethink the Roman Catholic icon, the vision of the Virgin Mary popular with Mexicans and Mexican Americans.
In short, Ms. Lopez took Guadalupe, the epitome of impure femininity, and set her free. Virgin’s heavy, spacious robe is relaxed as a short, sporty dress. Her star-studded blue mantle becomes like a superhero cape. She is running instead of stuck in place, and she looks joyful.
Jill Dawsey, who curated an exhibition of Ms. Lopez’s work scheduled to open at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in October – her first museum survey – described it as “a striking revision of Guadalupe, separated from its colonialist and patriarchal origins and was changed. An image of radical feminist optimism.” (It was radical enough that Ms. Lopez received death threats from time to time.)
Few realize how many versions of the Virgin of Guadalupe she has created, including at least 20 collages and photomontages done as study. Her finished image of the running Virgin was part of a larger triptych celebrating working-class chickens of various ages and body types – and the idea of matriarchy. In one image her heavy mother fixes the mantle of the Virgin on a sewing table. Another has her grandmother seated on top of a pile of cloth as if it were a throne, casually holding a knife and a snake.
A dedicated feminist and activist in the Chicano movement, Ms. Lopez also did explicitly political work. In 1978, he created a poster for the Committee on Chicano Rights, depicting a man in an Aztec headdress like Uncle Sam pointing at the audience “Who’s an illegal alien, PILGRIM?”
In the late 1990s she created a series of popular prints, “Women’s Work Is Never Done” to recognize the power of women’s labor, from agricultural work to child-rearing. But the spread of her work never created a source of income for her, and she shattered through teaching as an adjunct instructor at various Bay Area colleges.
“All the work on our shows was borrowed directly from the artist, not from galleries or museums, and that tells you something,” said Ms. Dawsey of the San Diego Museum. “Her priority was always her politics and moral commitment. She never catered to the institutional art world, which has notoriously neglected Chicano artists.”
Yolanda Margarita López, the eldest of four daughters, was born on November 1, 1942, in San Diego to Mortimer López and Margaret Franco. Her father left early, and she was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents in a largely secular household. Her mother worked as a seamstress for the US Naval Base in San Diego, among other employers, and Ms. Lopez’s childhood dream was to become a costume designer.
Disappointed by the conservative values of her hometown, she left to live near San Francisco with her uncle and her boyfriend the day after finishing high school. In 1965, she enrolled at San Francisco State College (now the University), where she joined active groups such as the Third World Liberation Front, which sought curriculum, hiring, and admissions reforms for students of color. She participated in their five-month-long strike, which resulted in the creation of an ethnic studies college and a black studies department.
In 1969, she was a founding member of a group called Los Siete de la Raza, which sought justice for seven young Latino men accused of killing a police officer. (He was later acquitted.) He wrote its newspaper, ‘Basta yes!’ He also designed some posters, including a poster featuring the American flag, so that the stripes on the faces of the men looked like prison bars. According to Karen Marie Davalos, chair of Chicano and Latino studies at the University of Minnesota, Emory Douglas of the Black Panthers acted as a mentor by showing Ms. Lopez cheap newspaper layouts and cut-and-paste techniques.
She later returned to Southern California in 1975, completing her BA at San Diego State University. The following year he began studying for an MFA at the University of California San Diego.
His graduation show included three significant bodies of work: the Guadalupe Triptych, done in oil pastels and painted on paper; A series of acrylic-and-oil self-portraits, “¿A donde vas, chicana? Getting through college”; and a suite of eight-foot-tall charcoal paintings on butcher’s paper, which he made for himself, his mother, and grandmother. These images were meant to show “ordinary” women, she wrote in an exhibition guide, “a lack of positive representation of Latin Americans as normal, intelligent human beings” and “the continued use of Latin bombings and such stereotypes”. to counter the shortfall”. Passive, tolerant wife/mother.”
“A donde vas, Chikana?” Growing up with a new pastime: running. During his MFA program he discovered a love for running, both as an exercise and a way to get around town without a car. This led to a series of self-portraits that show him running through the hills of La Jolla and past the new modernist buildings on campus. The works reveal that she is claiming her land as a Chicana woman in a highly white community. “I was the only graduate student in the visual arts department who was a person of color,” she said in a 2020 interview.
They had a son, Rio, in 1980, after he and his partner, René Yanez, returned to San Francisco. They had parted ways by the end of the decade.
Ms. Lopez quickly moved on to creating art from found objects and images. In 1985 she built a mock-educational installation that displayed explicitly conservative Mexican-themed mementos, calling it “Things I Never Told My Son About Being Mexican.”
One of his last works was a collaboration with his son. In 2014, after receiving an eviction notice for her apartment in the Mission District, Ms. Lopez created an “eviction demonstration” with her help, selling her clothes, jewelry and household items at the Galleria de la Raza. It was a garage sale that doubled as an art exhibit—and, Rio Yanez said, “it was also a way to make a lot of noise about the eviction.” (She ended up living in her apartment after a community organization stepped in and bought the building.)
Information on survivors other than her son was not immediately available.
Recently Ms. Lopez returned to her earlier artworks by creating small replicas on card stock, the size of business cards, to share with friends and colleagues. There were many things saying on the back. They were to be carried in one’s wallet or pocket, like laminated prayer cards. He called them “pocket posters”.
“His approach did not include creating masterpieces for the elite,” Professor Davalos said. “She was always looking for ways to put art in people’s hands.”
