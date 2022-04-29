YOLO Foundation – Jacqueline Fernandez is going to do a special celebration for underprivileged children!

News oi-Salman Khan

A year ago Jacqueline Fernandez announced the launch of her You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation to create and share stories of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, the actor has now tied up with several NGOs that cater to various needs in the society. To mark the foundation’s first anniversary and the work she has done with these many NGOs, Jacqueline is set to host a special celebration for underprivileged children in the coming days.

Ranveer Singh thanks his mother, wife Deepika and sister with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’!

Talking about how she started the foundation, Jacqueline says, “Kindness is never underestimated and it is beyond satisfaction when one’s actions benefit others and the wider good of the society.” .

Although the idea of ​​this foundation was started long back, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, an urgent need was felt to first intervene and step up with YOLO. When I see people’s faces glowing, I know this year has been great.

Talking further on this he said, “You only live once… so make it good for yourself and for others. YOLO’s plans are only going to get bigger from here on out, and we want to keep spreading kindness through our foundation. I look forward to getting more support from those who want to spread as much love and happiness as I can.”

Jacqueline has set a goal to work on the betterment of the society year after year. Along with an NGO named Roti Bank, the foundation had set a target of providing one lakh meals for the needy that month. He had also partnered with the Feline Foundation, an initiative to help stray animals. Distributed masks, sanitisers and raincoats to front-line workers- Mumbai and Pune Police Forces, who continued their work amid the pandemic.

The work of spreading kindness continued even as Fernandez partnered with Beachpleas for a beach cleanup campaign with the foundation, associated with MAAN NGO to purchase Diwali artefacts during Diwali and joined the children in creating those products. Happened. The celebration of Diwali also took place with the Kinnar community. For Christmas, she shared the joy of celebrating the festival with children from Udayan Shalini Mumbai (NGO) and Oscar Foundation and recently hosted a film screening for underprivileged children.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary One Year of YOLO Foundation – Jacqueline Fernandez is going to do a special celebration for underprivileged children! Read the details.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 17:49 [IST]