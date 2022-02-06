Yonkers Bar Worker Shot And Killed Following Dispute, Person Of Interest In Custody – Gadget Clock

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and killed at a bar in Yonkers overnight, police said Sunday.

A gunman opened fire into Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge on Yonkers Avenue following a dispute around 2 a.m., according to police.

Caught On Video: Man Attacks Woman, Steals Purse At Washington Heights Subway Station

The suspect fired several shots, hitting two men who were working at the bar, police said. The employees were rushed to the hospital where one of them died.

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Released From Hospital, Expected To Make Full Recovery After Harlem Shooting

A person of interest was taken into custody, but they were not immediately charged, police said. Detectives were trying to uncover more information.

Yonkers Police investigate homicide at Duo Bar on Yonkers Avenue Yonkers Avenue in both directions is currently closed at the crime scene location. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and avoid the area.#YonkersPD @CityofYonkers pic.twitter.com/pj7EdpT9tK — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) February 6, 2022

Off-Broadway Buzz: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

Yonkers Avenue was closed in both directions and drivers were urged to avoid the area.