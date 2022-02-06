World

Yonkers Bar Worker Shot And Killed Following Dispute, Person Of Interest In Custody – Gadget Clock

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and killed at a bar in Yonkers overnight, police said Sunday.

A gunman opened fire into Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge on Yonkers Avenue following a dispute around 2 a.m., according to police.

The suspect fired several shots, hitting two men who were working at the bar, police said. The employees were rushed to the hospital where one of them died.

A person of interest was taken into custody, but they were not immediately charged, police said. Detectives were trying to uncover more information.

Yonkers Avenue was closed in both directions and drivers were urged to avoid the area.


