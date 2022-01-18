Yonkers Officer Injured After Police Open Fire on Man Waving Gun At Apartment Building – Gadget Clock





An investigation is underway after law enforcement officials opened hearth on a person with a gun in Yonkers — and when the gunfire stopped, the suspect was shot and an officer badly injured.

Police had been first known as to the scene inside an condominium constructing on Primary Avenue close to Riverdale Avenue round 12:30 p.m. A caller reported photographs had been fired, and the responding officers encountered a person waving a gun.

At some level quickly after police bought there, photographs had been fired, stated Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller, nevertheless particulars about what occurred had been scarce.

“We’re nonetheless making an attempt to slim down who hearth and underneath what circumstances,” Mueller stated.

The suspect, whom Mueller believes lives within the constructing, was shot within the leg. An officer was additionally injured, but it surely wasn’t clear how the harm occurred.

“Our officer is just not shot. He has a extreme concussion and different accidents,” Mueller stated.

Detectives are reviewing police bocy digicam footage in an effort to uncover extra particulars. It isn’t clear what prompted the preliminary photographs that led to police being known as.

“That is preliminary, however we consider the suspect known as himself a couple of man waving a gun round. In order that can also be fascinating,” the commissioner stated.

Each the suspect and the officer had been recovering on the hospital.