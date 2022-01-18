Yonkers police shooting: Suspect shot, cop injured in Westchester County

Yonkers police taking pictures: Suspect shot, cop injured in Westchester County



YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) — A veteran officer with the Yonkers Police Division is in intensive care after police responded to a 911 name of a person waving a gun.

The incident occurred in the hallway of an house constructing on Predominant Avenue in Yonkers round 12:30 p.m. Monday.

“At that time, officers responded, there have been pictures, we’re nonetheless attempting to slim down who fired,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller stated.

The 24-year-old suspect was struck in the leg and whereas nobody else was shot, an officer did endure a concussion and damaged vertebrae in his neck.

The 20-year veteran of the division, who’s in his 50s, was injured after leaping over a railing in the stairwell and falling roughly 10 toes earlier than touchdown on the ground under.

He’s in intensive care and there are considerations he might be paralyzed.

Different officers had been being evaluated however weren’t stated to be injured.

The suspect’s situation was not but recognized, however he’s anticipated to outlive.

“That is very preliminary however we consider the suspect known as himself a couple of man waving a gun round,” Mueller stated. “So that’s fascinating, we’ll need to piece all of it collectively.”

Officers try to verify if he made the decision.

Police are saying they aren’t searching for anybody else and it is not clear if there was a sufferer initially or if the suspect had been menacing anybody.

Authorities haven’t but recovered a gun and had been ready for a search warrant.

The suspect doesn’t have a legal report.

