you also not doing these mistakes in your phone scammers can harm

If you do not switch off or restart the smartphone once a day, then this mistake should be rectified immediately. Because the smartphone becomes slow due to continuous on.

Android smartphones are used in the country more than iOS smartphones. But despite this, many people do not know the right way to use an Android smartphone. Due to which many times they make big mistakes and their smartphone is damaged. Along with this, many times they also become victims of cyber criminals. In such a situation, we are going to tell you the right way to use Android phone in this news. So that you always keep your smartphone in good condition and you are also safe from the eyes of hackers. Let’s know how to keep your Android phone safe in 7 points.

Avoid installing third party apps If you install any third party app in your android smartphone. So now you get away from it forever. Because third party apps are never secure. With their help, hackers infiltrate your smartphone. Therefore, whenever you install an app, you should have complete information about it.

Install APK File for App Install – If you do not find any app on Google Play Store and it is very important for you to install it. So for this you download that app in APK file itself. But here we tell you that even installing APK files is not completely safe. Therefore, you will always be at risk in installing it.

While downloading the apps, definitely read the term and condition – Whenever you install an app. Whether from Google Play Store or any other place then you must read all the terms and conditions associated with the app. Because somewhere in the name of app installed, your photo and video gallery or contact book details are not being accessed.

Always Clear Cache File – Android smartphones should clear the cache file of their apps from time to time. This should be done in the smartphone on a regular basis. This increases the speed of the phone. Also the performance of your phone increases.

Also read: Smartphone can work even after falling in water; But keep these things in mind, otherwise it can be bad

Do not use other’s charger Never charge your Android smartphone with another’s charger. Because at present, most of the smartphones usually come with 5,000mAh battery pack. In such a situation, charging the phone with any charger can prove to be dangerous.

Switch off the phone once a day If you do not switch off or restart your smartphone once a day, then this mistake should be rectified immediately. Because the smartphone becomes slow due to continuous on. Therefore, once a day, the smartphone must be switched off or restarted.

Also read: These are five powerful battery smartphones, know the features and benefits, understand which one will be best for you

Always keep updated Android Smartphone – Android smartphone users should always keep their phone updated. From time to time, security updates with the latest version are released by smartphone companies, which prevents the smartphone from being hacked.