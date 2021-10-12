You are hitting the try in the very wrong place; Hema Malini’s mother gave this answer to Sanjeev Kumar, who arrived with a marriage relationship

Hema Malini was proposed by Sanjeev Kumar for marriage. But his mother did not want him to marry Sanjeev Kumar. His mother had given such an answer.

Hema Malini and Hema Malini married in the year 1980. Earlier, on the sets of the film Sholay, Sanjeev Kumar proposed Hema Malini. The special thing is that Hema had no idea about this at all. The two met for the first time on the sets of the film Dhoop Chhaon. Here Hema Malini also got attracted towards Sanjeev Kumar. But she was looking for a good hit film before marriage.

Actor Anu Kapoor shared an anecdote related to this in the show ‘Suhana Safar’. Anu Kapoor says, ‘Sanjeev Kumar had started loving Hema Malini very much. Unfortunately for a few months the shooting of Hema and Sanjeev Kumar’s film was halted, but the dialogue between the two continued. Sanjeev Kumar had also reached his mother Jaya Chakraborty with a marriage relationship. Jaya did not want her daughter to marry Sanjeev Kumar.

According to Anu Kapoor, Jaya Chakraborty had refused and said that brother, you are hitting TRAI in the wrong place. We have kept a boy for Hema in our caste-fraternity. Hema Malini also remained silent in front of her mother. While this was also a setback for Hema Malini. She broke down after this and Dharmendra was entered in her life. Hema used to like her too, but she was already married, so she did not talk about her heart for a long time.

Was married against the will: Meanwhile, Hema Malini was proposed by Jitendra. All the preparations for the marriage of both were also done. But when Dharmendra came to know about this, he told Jitendra’s girlfriend Shobha Sippy about this and took him to Hema Malini’s house. Upon reaching here, both of them created a lot of ruckus and Jitendra-Hema could not get married. Meanwhile, Dharmendra told Hema about his heart and Hema also started falling in love with Dharmendra. Dharmendra did not want to leave his family, so he got married after converting.