You are not allowed to use the Apple Watch Series 7’s secret wireless dock

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a new 60.5GHz module that works with a secret, associated dock, according to an FCC filing (via). MacRumors) The new wireless data transfer feature is designed to pair with the associated dock that Apple will use for internal purposes currently unknown. When the Series 7 watch is placed on that pad, it will activate the module – customers won’t actually be able to use it.

Now, this is technically nothing new for the Apple Watch, which has included a hidden physical diagnostic port since its inception. Without actually seeing the Apple Watch Series 7 in person (and seeing if Apple is removing the physical port), it’s hard to say whether this is some new, nascent Apple technology or hardware diagnostics for the Genius Bar. There is a more convenient way to run. employees.

But the news comes as the European Commission has announced plans for all smartphone makers to use exclusively USB-C ports on their devices in an effort to reduce e-waste. Combined with current rumors Apple plans to remove all ports on its iPhones – something that will be a more pressing concern if Apple wants to do away with the new EU proposal – and a lot around the new 60.5GHz technology. There are all theories.

The rationale is that Apple could potentially want to incorporate new wireless data transfer technology into its existing charging standards, such as on the future iPhone, by selling a proprietary dock that uses a linked device to replace a physical Lightning cable. Enables wireless data transfer to the computer. .

Very current news! To me, this pretty much confirms 1) that future iPhones will be port-less, and 2) that the Lightning will be replaced with a 60.5GHz wireless USB-option via a MagSafe-like attachment. I wonder if this was previously added to the Apple Watch? iPhone tearing? https://t.co/vqqMIEx0yW — steve troughton-smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 23, 2021

It is a theory that has some merit; Port-less iPhone rumors have been around for a while, and they usually come from precision analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It’s hard to imagine Apple giving away a USB-C iPhone and suddenly introducing a USB-C iPhone that would bypass its MFi licensing fee and its control over its most important (and lucrative) devices.

That said, time is probably a little very convenient here; It looks like Apple was working to lay the groundwork for a replacement standard that would slot neatly into port-less iPhones, it was revealed right on the day that the EU standard was announced.

There are also many of Apple’s previous internal features that have never been successful for any equally appealing consumer use. Above is the Apple Watch diagnostic port, which, despite dreams of battery life-extending bands and other accessories, has been dormant for half a decade now. Or, consider the Apple TV’s hidden USB-C or Lightning port, which after all these years can’t even accomplish a task as simple as charging an Apple TV remote.

Then again, with Apple one never knows. if company Is Those looking to ditch the charging port – because of EU regulations or their own whims – then it’s likely the new 60.5GHz module is the first to see how Apple will attempt to accomplish this.