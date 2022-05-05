‘You both get married’ – Fans said after seeing Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor hugging! ‘You both get married’ – Fans said after seeing Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor hugging!

Mashallah make a beautiful couple

Another wrote, ‘You both make a beautiful couple off screen MashaAllah. The third person commented, “Omg please get married.” The fourth wrote, “Salman sir you had to marry Karishma ma’am, you two are really amazing..

twin, win, come on my brother

Judwaa, Jeet, Chal Mere Bhai, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. Has given many films like 1 which have been amazing at the box office. At that time, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor are very much liked together.

Karisma Kapoor is away from her film journey

Although Karisma Kapoor has been away from her film journey for some time, she has not been a part of any film. Fans want to see him once again on the big screen. Karisma Kapoor has also been in the news for some time about her personal life, which has not been good.

tiger 3

While sharing the picture with Salman Khan, he told that he is still a very good friend. Talking about Salman Khan, he is currently busy with many of his projects and his most talked about project is Tiger 3.

To be released in 2023

The fans of this film are eagerly waiting and this film is going to release in Eid 2023. Fans say that Salman Khan is coming once again to rule the box office.