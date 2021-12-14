You came out, Rahul Gandhi reached the dharna of sacked MPs, Sanjay Raut welcomed in this way

Rahul Gandhi told the media that it has been 14 days since the suspension of the MPs. Whatever the opposition wants to discuss in the house, the government does not allow that discussion. If the opposition members raise their voice, the government suspends them by intimidation.

Leaders of opposition parties staged a sit-in in front of the Gandhi statue located in the Parliament House complex, demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs. When Rahul Gandhi came to join this dharna, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was seen telling him – Aap aaye bahar aayi. He was clearly heard saying this in a video.

Opposition leaders took out a march from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk in favor of MPs who were suspended for the remainder of the winter session for indecent conduct in the Upper House during the monsoon session of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi, suspended MP, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and many other leaders joined the march.

Rahul Gandhi told the media that it has been 14 days since the suspension of the MPs. Whatever the opposition wants to discuss in the house, the government does not allow that discussion. If the opposition members raise their voice, the government suspends them by intimidation. The voice of the opposition is being crushed. This is the murder of democracy. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that there are three or four such issues which the government does not even allow to be named. Prime Minister Modi does not even come to the house.

“You came, came out!” says #SanjayRaut to #RahulGandhi as the latter joins the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest inside #Parliament pic.twitter.com/fh6XTJ4tfY — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) December 14, 2021

Sanjay Raut said that this is not just the suspension of 12 MPs, but it is the biggest sacrifice of the MPs for the farmers’ movement. He said that this government does not want to hear the words democracy and justice. This has not been seen in our democratic history till date. We will fight against it.

It should be noted that on the first day of the winter session of Parliament that began on November 29, 12 members of opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, were suspended in the Rajya Sabha for the remaining period of this session. Since the suspension, these MPs have been staging a sit-in in the Parliament premises from morning till evening during the proceedings of the Parliament.

The members who have been suspended include Elamaram Karim of Communist Party of India (CPI-M), Phoolo Devi Netam of Congress, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress. Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena and Vinay Viswam of Communist Party of India.