You can also earn from petrol pump, you can apply in this way

You are also getting a chance to open petrol-diesel pumps. Soon the petrol pump companies are going to issue an application to open a petrol pump in the coming days. Petrol pump is a good way of earning. In this you get good margin. The licenses for petrol pumps are issued from time to time by the oil companies. Permission for this license is given by the Central Government.

At present, the central government has approved auto fuel retailing licenses to 7 companies like Reliance, Bharat Petroleum. That is, these seven companies of the country can give you permission to open a petrol pump. For this, applications are taken out from the companies. Applicants have to go through a certain process. Those who fulfill the set terms and conditions of taking petrol, then they get it. These terms and conditions are decided by the company on its own.

Which company has how many petrol pumps: The country’s state-owned oil companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL have 77,709 petrol pumps. While RBML has 1422 petrol pumps and Naira has 6,152 petrol pumps. Shell has 270 petrol pumps. BPC had obtained licenses for 3500 petrol pumps in the country a few years back, but work on that had not yet started. There may be more opportunities in the coming days.

Allotment will be issued by the companies: According to the information given in Parliament by Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, licenses have been issued to companies under the Ease of Doing. According to the new rules, any company with a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore can issue a license for retail sale of petrol and diesel. In the coming time, allotment of petrol pumps will be issued by the companies to the public.

Which companies have got the license: Reliance Industries Limited, Assam Gas Company, Emkay Agrotech, RBML Solutions India Limited, IMC Limited, Onsize Energy Private Limited and Manas Agro Industries & Infrastructure have been given permission to open new petrol pumps. That is, you can apply for a petrol pump in any company.





