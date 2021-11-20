You can bring home this trendy scooter running on battery even for 50 thousand rupees: Know scheme, price and features

The demand for electric scooters is increasing rapidly in India. Companies are bringing new features one after the other in electric scooters. If you are also planning to take an electric scooter in a low budget, then here an electric scooter can be of use to you. A startup company from Bangalore is coming up with an e-scooter with great features. The Bounce Electric company is going to start pre-booking of its electric soon. The company has informed that it can also be purchased without a battery, which will also reduce its price.

what will be the specialty

It gets a round all-LED headlamp, LCD instrument console, which adds to its looks. The scooter has disc brakes at both the front and rear. The company can give 2.1kWh battery in this scooter. According to media reports, this scooter can give a range of 150KM to 200KM in a single charge. The company can start deliveries of the scooter from January 2022 and it can be launched in December.

so much will be the price without battery

Bounce Electric says that it has been made keeping in mind the time to come. It has the facility to remove the battery, which can be replaced once the battery is exhausted. You can buy this electric scooter without battery with 40% less price. If you want, you can run an electric scooter by taking a separate battery from the company or by taking the battery on rent. You can buy this scooter without battery with subsidy of 50 thousand rupees.

There will be a collision with these scooters

Bounce’s e-scooter will compete with TVS iQube, Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj, Hero, Pure Motors. All these e-scooters have a lot of features and the price is below Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, next year Honda, Hero and Suzuki of the same competition are also ready to launch their e-scooter market.