You can buy 7 seater Maruti Eeco from here in a budget of just 2 lakhs, will get finance plan along with it

If you want to buy Maruti Eeco 7 Seater at a very low price then read here its full details along with the offers available on this car.

The MPV segment of the car sector has become quite big at present, in which the upcoming cars prove to be the best option for a large family, in which we are talking about the Maruti Eeco, a low-cost van of this segment, which is known for its mileage and Preferred for large spaces.

The starting price of Maruti Eeco is Rs 4.53 lakh which goes up to Rs 5.88 lakh in the top model but you can buy this car in a budget of just Rs 2 lakh through the offers mentioned here.

But before knowing that offer, you should know every small detail of the features, specification and mileage of this Maruti Eeco.

In Maruti Eeco, the company has given the engine of 1196 cc which is 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and this engine generates power of 73 PS and peak torque of 98 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like manual AC, ABS, EBD, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert and rear parking sensor have been given in it.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Maruti Eeco gives a mileage of 16.11 kmpl on petrol engine and this mileage increases to 20.88 kmpl on CNG.

After knowing the complete details of this car, now you know the complete details of offers to buy this car at less than half price.

The CARDEKHO website has posted the 2011 model of Maruti Eeco in the used car section, which has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh.

The MARUTI TRUE VALUE website has posted the 2012 model of Maruti Eeco 7 seater on its site priced at Rs 1.50 lakh along with finance facility.

The 2014 model of Maruti Eeco has been posted for sale on the CARWALE website, priced at Rs 1.5 lakh along with finance offers.

After knowing the details of all the three variants of Maruti Eeco given here, you can choose any of the three options according to your choice and budget.