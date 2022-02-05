You can buy alloy wheel and self start variants of TVS Sport by paying just 7 thousand, will get easy EMI plan with long mileage

If you want to buy Best Mileage Bike, then here is the complete plan to buy TVS Sport coming in low price in an easy way.

Mileage is the feature that almost every person keeps in mind while buying a bike and in view of this choice of the people, almost every company has launched its mileage bike in the market.

In which today we are talking about a long mileage bike TVS Sport which is preferred due to its low price and style.

The starting price of the alloy wheel and self-start variants of TVS Sport starts at Rs 64,955 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 75,971 on-road.

If you want to buy this bike, then here we will tell the plan in which you can take this bike home by paying just 7 thousand rupees.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the self start alloy wheel variant of this TVS Sport, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 68,374 for the same.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,597 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,438 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on TVS Sport has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount. After knowing the down payment plan of TVS Sport, if you want to buy it, then know the complete details of this bike.

,read this also– Take home the self start variant of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 by paying 18 thousand, just that much EMI will have to be paid)

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Sport, it has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. .

(read this also– Hero Splendor Plus can be bought from here in a budget of 25 to 45 thousand, guarantee and warranty plan will be available from the company)

Talking about the braking system of the bike, drum brakes have been installed in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tube tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS sport bike gives a mileage of 70 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan of loan, down payment and interest rates available on TVS Sport depends on your banking, if any negative report comes out in it, then the bank can change these three accordingly.