You can buy Bajaj CT100 for less than half the price, with guarantee and warranty plan

Bajaj CT 100 is a low budget long mileage bike which you can now buy with attractive plans for less than half the price, read full details of the offer.

There is a long range of bikes in the bike market that claim to give long mileage in a low budget, in which the bikes of companies like Bajaj, Hero, Honda are available in maximum number.

In which we are talking about a similar mileage bike Bajaj CT 100 which is a light weight bike and is preferred for a low price. The starting price of Bajaj CT 100 is Rs 51,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 60,450 when on-road.

If you are not able to buy this bike due to paucity of money, then here you can know the details of the offer to buy it at half price with guarantee and warranty plan.

But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this bike. Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj CT 100, a 102 cc single cylinder engine has been given in it.

This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj CT 100, now you know the complete details of buying this bike with an attractive plan at a very low price.

BIKES24 has posted this Bajaj CT 100 on its site whose model is 2019 and the price of this bike has been kept at Rs 36 thousand. Along with this, the company is also offering a 1-year warranty plan and a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

The BIKES4SALE website has posted the Bajaj CT 100 for sale whose model is 2015 and it has been priced at Rs 27,000.

The 2015 model of this Bajaj CT 100 has been posted for sale on the DROOM website, which has been fixed at Rs 28,500 and loan facility is also being given on the purchase of this bike.

After looking at the three options mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy a bike from these three according to your choice and need.