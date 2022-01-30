You can buy Bajaj Platina from here only in the range of 20 to 35 thousand rupees, know what are the details of the offer

If you want to buy a bike in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of buying long mileage Bajaj Platina at an affordable price.

The highest demand in the bike segment is for bikes with mileage, which are available at a low price, whose starting price is 50 thousand rupees.

If you want to buy a new bike but you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling you a plan to buy a mileage bike at a very low price.

We are talking about Bajaj Platina 100 which is a popular bike in its segment and its starting price is Rs 59,040 but you can take this 60 thousand rupees bike home for half the price After reading the plan mentioned here .

Before knowing what is that plan and where will you get this bike at such a low price, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Platina, the company has given a 102 cc single cylinder engine which can generate 7.9 PS of power and 8.3 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, drum brake combination has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Platina bike gives a mileage of 80 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

,read this also– Take home Bajaj CT100 with full year warranty for half the price, get 89 kmpl mileage)

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Platina 100, now know the complete details of the offer to buy this bike at half price.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes with ABS give strong mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details)

You will easily find this bike on many websites selling second hand bikes, in which this bike has been posted on BIKES24 whose model is 2015 and its price has been kept at 33 thousand rupees.

Talking about the Droom website, the 2014 model of Bajaj Platina has been posted for sale, which has been priced at Rs 20,685, while the 2015 model of Bajaj Platina has also been listed on the BIKES4SALE website, which has been priced at Rs 35 thousand.

If you want to buy this bike, then you can buy the best option to see the Bajaj Platina posted on these three websites and the offers available on it.