You can buy disc brake and self start variants of TVS Raider by paying 9 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

TVS Raider is a stylish and mileage bike of the 125cc segment, which you can buy very easily, know the complete details of the bike and plan here.

The bike segment of the two wheeler sector is replete with bikes with its own distinctive features, in which 125 cc style and mileage bikes are preferred after mileage 100 cc bikes.

In which today we are talking about an attractive design and fast speed bike TVS Raider of this 125 cc segment which the company launched in 2021.

The starting price of the disc brake and self-start variant of this TVS Raider bike is Rs 86,469 which goes up to Rs 99,664 on road.

If you want to buy this bike that too with an easy plan, then here you can know the complete plan to take it home with a down payment of just 9 thousand.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 89,698 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,966 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,215 every month.

The repayment period for the bike loan has been fixed at 36 months, with which the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, now you know the complete details of the features, mileage and specifications of this bike. TVS Raider has a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 67 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates offered by TVS Raider largely depends on your banking and CIBIL score, which in case of a negative report can be changed by the bank accordingly.